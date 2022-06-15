Suspect To Face Federal Hate Crime Charges In Buffalo Supermarket Shooting

Payton Gendron, who’s accused of shooting 13 people in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, has been charged with several federal hate crime charges that could potentially lead to the 18-year-old receiving the death penalty, CNN reports. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed the charges on Wednesday, June 15.

News of what Gendron will face in court comes after Attorney General Merrick Garland’s visit to the site of the massacre. While there, he met with the families of the victims, 11 of whom were Black. Garland laid 10 roses at the site, one for each person who was killed.

“No one in this country should have to live in fear that they will go to work or shop at a grocery store and will be attacked by someone who hates them because of the color of their skin,” Garland said after talking with the families, according to CNN.

A criminal complaint filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of New York alleges that “Gendron’s motive for the mass shooting was to prevent Black people from replacing white people and eliminating the white race, and to inspire others to commit similar attacks,” CNN reports.

The complaint states that while searching Gendron’s home, federal authorities found a document that showed the suspect was allegedly planning the attack for years, but “actually got serious” about doing it in January. In the document, Gendron allegedly referred to himself as a white man “seeking to protect and serve my community, my people, my culture, and my race.” He also allegedly noted that he has not been diagnosed with a mental disability or disorder. The complaint details that he allegedly stated the goal of the attack was to kill “as many blacks as possible” and “avoid dying.”

During the attack, he allegedly avoiding white employees, sparing one in particular who had already been shot in the leg. He allegedly apologized to the victim “before moving on through the rest of the store in search of more Black people to shoot and kill,” the complaint states.

The 18-year-old has been charged with 10 counts of hate crime resulting in death, three counts of hate crime involving bodily injury and 10 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during and in relation to a violent crime. According to the complaint, he also faces three counts of use and discharge of a firearm during a violent crime. Those three counts carry the potential of the death penalty.

Garland has put a temporary hold on federal executions while the department reviews policies and procedures. When asked about the possibility of federal prosecutors pursuing the death penalty for Gendron, Garland said, “The Justice Department has a series of procedures it follows. … The families and the survivors would be consulted.”