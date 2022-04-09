Suspect faces 14 felony charges, including murder, in Miamisburg shooting

Apr. 9—A 27-year-old man was charged with 14 felony counts Friday, including multiple murder charges, in connection to the Wednesday shooting death of a Miamisburg man.

Tony Lee Smith Jr. of Miamisburg is charged with four counts of aggravated murder and two counts each of murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, felonious assault and tampering with evidence, according to a release from Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.

Police were called around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday to the 1100 block of East Pearl Street to a report of an unresponsive man. When they arrived, Miamisburg police said they found a man shot in the head who was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as 28-year-old Dylan Judd.

A woman who called 911 said she came home from work and found her 28-year-old boyfriend face-down on the floor.

"He's got a gash on his head, he's bleeding," the woman said as she pleaded for help. "I don't think he's breathing."

The victim's injury was determined to not be self-inflicted, and leads developed led detectives to the suspected shooter, according to a release issued Thursday night by the Miamisburg Police Department.

Smith was booked shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday into the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder, jail records show.

A cellphone, believed to be the victim's, was found behind CVS at 1205 Central Ave. in Miamisburg, according to a police log on the shooting.

Of the charges filed against Smith, all but tampering with evidence carries a three-year firearm specification that would add prison time, if he is convicted.

The case will now go to a Montgomery County grand jury for review, the prosecutor's office said.