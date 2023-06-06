Suspect faces 24 counts in DeKalb apartment shooting that left 6- and 7-year-old injured
DeKalb police have arrested a suspect they believe shot and injured a 6-year-old and 7-year-old.
On March 30, around 2 a.m., police were called to the Artesian East Village Apartments on Bouldercrest Road in reference to a person shot.
When officers arrived, they reportedly found two children, a 6-year-old and 7-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.
Officials said the suspect fired multiple rounds into the house before running away.
A week later, on April 9, DeKalb investigators said shots were fired into the home a second time.
On Tuesday, the DeKalb County Police Department told Channel 2 Action News they made an arrest.
Deonte Daugherty was arrested at a nearby apartment and charged with 24 counts of aggravated assault.
The children’s identities were not released.
He’s currently behind bars at the DeKalb County Jail.
