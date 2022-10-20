Suspect faces 3 counts of attempted murder after man shot at local hotel, records show

A man is behind bars after allegedly shooting someone and endangering the lives of others at a local hotel.

On Oct. 19, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 2700 block of S. Perkins at the Express Inn.

While in route, officers received an update from dispatch that a man responsible for the shooting was walking in an IHOP parking lot, according an affidavit.

Police detained Vontre Hubbard while he was walking away from the dumpster at the IHOP parking lot.

According to the affidavit, police found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds at the hotel.

He was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

A witness at the hotel said he was in the lobby renewing the rental for his hotel room when he saw the suspect hanging out in lobby, according to police.

The witness said he saw the suspect walk up behind the victim, so he signaled that the suspect was behind him.

When the victim turned around, Hubbard began arguing with him before allegedly firing shots.

According to the affidavit, Hubbard continued shooting while two other people were in the line of fire.

The witness said he knew Hubbard from local hotels and identified him as the man responsible for the shooting.

The front desk manager told police that she was renewing a hotel room for two of the victims when a man from room 526 began firing shots.

After the first round, she hid behind the counter.

The manager identified the suspect as Hubbard, police said.

Investigators spoke with hotel management and viewed security footage.

Video clearly showed Hubbard firing several rounds in the lobby, hitting the victim, police said.

According to the affidavit, police recovered a Sig Saur P365 in the dumpster at the IHOP parking lot.

Hubbard was found to be a convicted felon out of DeSoto County for the sale of cocaine. He received a five-year sentence in Feb. 2015, records show.

He also had a conviction for conspiracy to commit burglary of a dwelling with a five-year sentence from Nov. 2010.

Hubbard is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun with previous violent felonies, and deployment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, records show.

