Suspect faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting at man, chasing him in car

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly shooting at another man while driving down the street.

The incident happened Dec. 26 as the victim drove down Highland Street.

According to an affidavit, Devin Davis, 31, was driving his own vehicle, chasing the man.

Davis fired shots at the victim, police said.

The shooting continued from Highland all the way to the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue, records show.

The victim was hit in the ankle and upper back.

After the shooting, Davis fled.

The victim identified Davis as the shooter, records show.

He’s charged with attempted first-degree murder and employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.

