Suspect faces charge of attempted homicide in east Modesto shooting

A man is hospitalized but expected to survive after a shooting Saturday morning in east Modesto, police report.

The alleged gunman, 37-year-old James William Ward Jr., was arrested and faces charges including attempted homicide. He remained in the Stanislaus County jail Sunday morning, with bail set at $1.5 million.

The shooting occurred sometime in the 8 a.m. hour, police Lt. Martha Delgado said, and Ward and the victim know each other.

A Modesto Fire Department battalion chief’s incident report said the victim was shot at least once. He was found in the front yard of a home in the 3000 block of Jamestown Road, which is northwest of the intersection of Yosemite Boulevard and North McClure Road.