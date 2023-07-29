Suspect faces charges related to 2003 Charlestown cold case

Jul. 28—CHARLESTOWN — A Clark County man is facing felony charges related to a 20-year-old cold case in Charlestown.

David Edward Hollowell, 52, was arrested and taken into custody July 20 by the Charlestown Police Department in connection with a 2003 case. Investigators used DNA analysis to identify Hollowell as a suspect.

The suspect is accused of raping a 13-year-old girl during a home invasion and shooting her stepfather.

Hollowell is charged with attempted murder, rape, child molestation and burglary and is being held in the Clark County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Hollowell pled not guilty in courtJuly 21, and a jury trial has been scheduled for Jan. 9.

Charlestown Police Chief Tim Wolff said at a Friday news conference that the department is proud to bring closure to the victims involved in the case.

"One of the most rewarding things a police officer can do is solve a case and bring closure to a victim," he said. "In this particular case, the victims waited 20 years for that closure. They lived every day with a sense of unknown and uncertainty."

Charlestown Police Department Detective Jason Broady reopened the investigation into the cold case in September 2020 after speaking with the wife of the man who was shot in the 2003 attack.

On the morning of April 14, 2003, the Charlestown Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting the rape of a young female victim and the shooting of her stepfather, which took place at the 200 block of Highland Drive in Charlestown.

The girl told police that she was asleep in her bed when she was assaulted by the perpetrator, according to the probable cause affidavit. Her stepfather forced her bedroom door open and hit the perpetrator three times.

The perpetrator shot her stepfather with a handgun, and the 13-year-old girl fled to a neighbor's house for help. Responding officers found the girl's stepfather "semi-conscious" on the floor of the house suffering from a gunshot wound to his head.

"She had to flee that house with no clothes on to seek help, which [was], as you guys I'm sure [are] well aware, more trauma to that young girl," Broady said.

The stepfather's injury led to a traumatic brain injury, which has "severely altered" his quality of life, Broady said.

"He had a long period of time where he was in really good quality of health and things were really good for him, and then there was another accident that he was involved in, and that compounded the traumatic brain injury," he said. "Since then, his quality of life has just been severely diminished."

The female victim immediately cooperated with police as the investigation was reopened, and she was "beyond ecstatic that we finally brought a suspect for justice," Broady said.

Police arrested a suspect in 2003 in connection with the case, but investigators later found that his DNA did not match the DNA collected from the female victim.

Around September of the year, that individual was exonerated of charges of sexual assault, and charges of murder, rape and burglary were dismissed.

"That [exoneration] was through DNA evidence that did not link him to those offenses," Broady said.

According to the affidavit, police collected DNA from jeans left by the perpetrator at the crime scene.

The DNA analysis involved a process of elimination indicating that "it is more probably than not" that Holloway "is the perpetrator of the offenses," the affidavit states.

When the case was reopened, police received a tip in December 2022 that led them to investigate Hollowell and his two brothers. Through DNA analysis, Hollowell's brothers were eliminated as suspects.

The affidavit states that the DNA left at the crime scene indicated that the suspect is a "full sibling" to a DNA profile collected from one of his brothers.

Police gathered DNA from Hollowell's brother during a traffic stop. Police later stopped by the brother's employer, where they gathered DNA from a door handle of his truck in the parking lot, according to the affidavit.

On Thursday, Clark Circuit Court No. 1 Judge Nicholas Karaffa denied a motion from Hollowell's defense attorney, Mickey Weber, to throw out the DNA evidence presented by investigators, which allows the evidence to be used at trial.

Broady said police have used advancements in DNA analysis and research to guide the investigation, and the department received help from a company called Parabon NanoLabs and a nonprofit called Season of Justice.

"When we reopened this case, one of the things was that we were going to use whatever tools we had at our disposal to try and bring closure to these victims, and in this instance, genetic genealogy or genetic DNA analysis or genetic DNA research...," he said.

He said the violent, traumatic nature of this crime led the department to reopen the case.

"It's the fact that you have this young girl who was traumatized, who...was sexually assaulted, witnessed her stepfather being shot right in front of her eyes," he said. "I mean, I can't imagine being in her shoes. Then you just have the fact that a very violent, heinous offense occurred here in the City of Charlestown, and we're, for the most part, we're a quiet community."

Wolff thanked Broady for reopening the case and "working so hard to bring Hollowell to justice."

Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges praised the work of the Charlestown Police Department to solve "this long overdue case."

"It's incredibly rewarding for us as a community to know that we have our officers here at the Charlestown Police Department keeping us safe and fighting for us every single day, even if it takes 20 years to bring this to resolution," she said.

"This case and this solving of this case is a testament to our zero-tolerance policy for sexual assault or intimate partner violence in the City of Charlestown. It will not stand. Our officers will do everything they can to bring justice."

Broady said arresting a suspect in the case has been "emotional, but it was also rewarding." He said he visited the female victim the night that police arrested Hollowell.

"I'm happy we were able to bring that to her," he said. "She's ecstatic. She's so appreciative of all the work that everyone has done."