Suspect faces extradition hearing Pittsburgh man wanted in Moxham homicide apprehended in Las Vegas

Mar. 7—LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The man charged with homicide in the Jan. 23 shooting in Moxham will not fight extradition from Las Vegas and should be returned to Cambria County next week, authorities say.

Michael Cogdell, 18, of Pittsburgh, was picked up Saturday at a Las Vegas home, following a nationwide manhunt. He is being held without bail in Clark County Detention Center on the fugitive warrant from Pennsylvania, his court record there shows.

Cogdell is charged with homicide and two counts of aggravated assault in the death of Marvin Price, 41, of Johnstown, who was shot to death inside a vehicle in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

Online records show Cogdell was advised of his extradition rights during a hearing Tuesday morning in Clark County, Nevada, Justice Court. Cogdell then signed a waiver of those rights clearing the way for Cambria County authorities to arrange his return here.

"We are waiting for the paperwork," Johnstown police Capt. Chad Miller said on Tuesday. "We'll be sending someone out to get him next week."

Arrangements are being made for local officers to fly to Las Vegas to accompany Cogdell on his return.

"We'll do everything we can on our end to see he's brought back," Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said.

If Cogdell had not waived his right to oppose extradition, the process to bring him back could take 30 to 60 days, Neugebauer added.

Attempts to arrange to have Cogdell transported on a military jet have not been successful, Miller said.

Neither Miller nor Neugebauer would say how U.S. Marshals were able to locate Cogdell.

"I don't want to give away our capabilities," Neugebauer said. "It's my understanding he was taken without incident. Local authorities, state authorities and federal authorities all worked together in order to locate him and bring him into custody."

Randy Griffith is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.