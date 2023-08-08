Suspect faces murder charge in fatal stabbing south of downtown Fort Worth, police say

A 36-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred Aug. 1 near downtown Fort Worth.

James White was booked at the Fort Worth City Jail shortly before 6 p.m. and faces a murder charge, according to police records.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 1600 block of E. Cannon Street, in the Historic Southside, around 11:20 a.m. Aug. 1 regarding a cutting call, police said. They found the victim, identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Quentin Alexander Smith, 53, with multiple stab wounds.

Smith was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital, where he died Saturday from his injuries, according to the medical examiner.

The suspect fled the scene, police said.

It appears from police records that White was initially booked into the Fort Worth City Jail on Friday on suspicion of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury. The charge was upgraded to murder on Monday following Smith’s death.