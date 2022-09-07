Suspect faces murder charge after Tuscaloosa shooting victim dies

Sirens

A Tuscaloosa man faces an upgraded charge of murder in connection with a shooting last month at an apartment complex.

Marquis Brown, 40 was originally taken into custody on Aug. 30 and charged with attempted murder after police investigated a shooting at Creekwood Village Apartments.

At around 3 a.m., Tuscaloosa police officers responded to the shooting at the apartment complex, where officers found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot-related wounds. The victim, Earl Lee Ward, was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Kennedy said Wednesday that Ward had died from injuries he sustained in the shooting.

Investigators believe an altercation between Brown and Ward preceded the shooting.

Brown remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held without bond. In addition to the murder charge, he is also being held on revocation or probation from several previous charges.

