Suspect faces six counts of aggravated assault after woman shot at Frayser home, records show

A woman faces multiple counts of aggravated assault after someone was shot at a Frayser home.

The incident happened June 16 in the 2500 block of Monette Avenue.

Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call around 7:45 p.m.

A woman told police she had just gotten home from work and was outside talking to her daughter when the daughter’s boyfriend and another woman showed up, according to an affidavit.

The woman, identified as Antorya Perry, 24, allegedly tried to run over the daughter in the yard.

The boyfriend then got out of the vehicle was an assault rifle-style weapon, police said.

Records show he then told the mother, “I’m sorry momma, I got to do it.”

Perry then took the gun and allegedly began shooting at the daughter, who ran into the house.

She was shot during the incident.

The pair then went back to the vehicle and the boyfriend fired shots from the vehicle as they left, police said.

Two other people were inside the house during the shooting.

On June 18, the victim’s mother identified Perry in a photo lineup.

Perry faces six counts of Aggravated Assault, records show.

