Suspect facing 4 domestic violence cases gets bond and kills victim, police say

City of South Fulton police Chief Keith Meadows told Channel 2 Action News his officers did their job bringing four domestic violence cases against one woman last year. The woman ultimately got bond, and now the department has arrested her for murdering the same victim.

“Should Corneshia Butler still be alive?” Channel 2′s Mark Winne asked. “You know, I would think so,” Chief Meadows replied.

Chief Meadows believes if not for a bail bond and perhaps a fatally flawed personal decision, murder victim Corneshia Butler might still be alive.

“We’ve been in this business long enough to know that violent behavior is progressive,” Chief Meadows said.

The police lieutenant told Channel 2 Action News that Shakyia Perkins has been charged with the murder of Corneshia Butler that occurred on Nov. 16. She will also face additional charges.

He confirmed that Butler was a mother of four and the suspect’s wife. He told Channel 2 Action News that the couple had been estranged but reunited.

Records indicate this was not the first time Perkins has been charged with crimes victimizing Butler.

In October 2021, a judge ordered bond totaling $70,000 for Perkins on charges of aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, terroristic threats and arson first degree. While out on bond, Perkins was not supposed to come within 200 yards of the victim.

“We would not want to see an individual get out on such a low bond given the history between these two individuals,” Meadows told Channel 2 Action News.

On Sept. 13, 2021, a South Fulton police report states Perkins used her car to hit Butler and attempted to push her off the road, then hit Butler’s car again. The report indicates they were separated at the time.

On Sept. 15, 2021, an incident report from Butler said that Perkins stated she would come to Butler’s house to see if she had company. Butler also stated that Perkins arrived and kicked in her door, cracking the frame.

A South Fulton police lieutenant said on Sept. 25, 2021, Perkins allegedly set a fire that engulfed two of Butler’s vehicles and damaged her house as well.

South Fulton officials said Butler showed police screenshots in which Perkins allegedly texted, “Soon you will be dead, n l’ll be in jail n that’s fine.” Another screenshot read, “I’m going for 1st degree, not 2nd degree. Stamp that.”

“(Do) you feel like you, as police, did your job, but the court system let you down?” asked Winne.

“We do. We see one case after another where the victim actually reached out to us, and we responded appropriately,” Chief Meadows said.

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis released the following statement:

My office opposed bond in this case. Cases involving domestic violence often involve ongoing danger to the victim. We urge judges hearing bond requests in domestic violence cases to carefully consider the potential danger to victims and either hold defendants in jail without bond or – at a minimum – impose monitoring requirements on them that will ensure that they cannot approach their victims without law enforcement being notified.

