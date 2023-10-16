Suspect facing theft charges in Sampson, elsewhere; more charges expected

Oct. 16—A suspect is facing felony charges stemming from separate thefts in Sampson County, as well as related incidents in Harnett, according local authorities, who announced the charges Monday. He was just released from prison earlier this year after being convicted of more than a dozen felonies in connection with fraud and theft in Cumberland County.

On Oct. 4, the Sampson County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a burglary in progress at the residence on Bass Lake Road, Clinton. While on the way, responding personnel intercepted the suspect vehicle, a black Dodge truck, which was pulling a trailer, on McLemore Road.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect "refused to yield to the officers," according to reports.

The suspect was pursued into Cumberland County before fleeing on foot into a wooded area near the 125oo block of NC 210 Highway. Despite an extensive search, the driver was able to elude officers.

The suspect, after further investigation, was identified as Brett William Pike, 32, who was apprehended a few hours later at an address on Huntsville Circle, Fayetteville. Authorities said they discovered that Pike was already on parole, which was subsequently revoked by the court.

In September 2023, two trailers and two lawn mowers were reported stolen on Bass Lake Road, and last year a trailer and side-by-side was reported stolen from the Harrells area. Investigators were also able to tie Pike to those larcenies as well.

"Moreover, information collected by our investigators led to larceny charges in Harnett County and the recovery of stolen property in other adjacent counties, which have the potential to lead to additional charges in those jurisdictions," a Sampson County Sheriff's Office press release issued Monday on the arrest stated.

Pike has been charged with four counts of felony larceny, four counts of felony possession of stolen goods and felony parole violation. He was placed under $350,000 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing, with more charges expected.

"Investigators have spent countless hours researching leads for this case and networking with other jurisdictions," Sheriff Jimmy Thornton said in a prepared statement. "Their efforts in this case should be applauded."

As of Monday, Pike was being held in the NC Department of Adult Corrections for the parole violation.

According to state court records, Pike's probationary status is active following a litany of felony convictions in March 2023, stemming from offenses in Cumberland County in 2021 and 2022. Among the convictions were larceny, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, receiving stolen goods, larceny of motor vehicle, obtaining property by false pretense, financial card fraud and credit card theft.

Court records show he served less than two months in prison and was released in May 2023.