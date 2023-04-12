Suspect in failed break-in takes plea deal

Apr. 12—The man who sparked an overnight manhunt in Kalispell after an alleged failed break-in ended in gunfire last October pleaded guilty earlier this month to a pair of felony burglary charges in Flathead County District Court.

Kyle Kenneth Smith, 32, changed his plea before Judge Amy Eddy on April 6 after striking a deal with prosecutors. Eddy set sentencing for May 23 and Smith returned to the county jail, where he remains held with bail set at $100,585, according to detention center records.

Under the terms of the deal, prosecutors will recommend Smith receive a 10-year sentence in the Montana State Prison for the first burglary count and a suspended 10-year sentence for the second. The suspended sentence will run consecutive to his stint behind bars.

Smith became the target of a nighttime search after allegedly knocking on the door of a Sixth Avenue East North home Oct. 17 and pepper spraying the woman who answered. According to court documents, Smith then forced his way inside, where he was shot by one of several occupants.

Wounded, Smith fled, court documents said. Officers with the Kalispell Police Department, summoned by multiple 911 calls, responded to the neighborhood about 8:06 p.m.

Although Kalispell Police received help from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office, Two Bear Air, a K9 team and drones, they were unable to locate Smith until a trespassing call came in from an Eighth Avenue East North property the following morning.

At about 9:20 a.m., authorities spoke with a resident who reported finding a man sleeping on the couch of her parent's vacation rental, which was left vacant. Awoken and told to leave, the man departed in a black GMC Yukon, according to court documents.

But the woman noticed blood on the couch after he left. The home's shower and Jacuzzi both showed signs of recent use and the latter remained filled with bloody water, court documents said.

Officers tracked the Yukon down near the intersection of East Washington Street and Second Avenue East North. An individual later identified as Smith exited the vehicle, court documents said. Complaining of a gunshot wound, Smith allegedly admitted to breaking into the vacation rental and helping himself to the amenities.

Smith has previous convictions on his record, including criminal endangerment, issuing a bad check and criminal possession of dangerous drugs.

