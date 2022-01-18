Suspect in Fairlawn shooting death of Tyler Flinn turned himself in to police

Police lights

Fairlawn police say Terrance Owens, a suspect in the Jan. 9 fatal shooting of Tyler Flinn, turned himself in to police over the weekend.

Owens, 20, was accompanied by an attorney when he turned himself in on Jan. 15, Fairlawn police said in a news release Tuesday. Owens is an Akron resident who lives on Bacon Street, according to court records.

Following his arrest, Owens was placed in the Summit County Jail. He has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and one count of aggravated robbery, court records show.

Flinn, 25, also of Akron, was shot multiple times in a Bluffington Street apartment parking lot the afternoon of Jan. 9 in Fairlawn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was the city's first homicide since 1974.

Flinn leaves behind a 4-year-old son and other family.

His family members said they were told it appeared robbery was the motive in the shooting and Flinn was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

They also told Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland that Flinn was riding with a cousin in a pickup truck, they were chased by another vehicle and when they stopped in the parking lot a gun battle broke out.

Fairlawn police thanked neighboring law enforcement agencies and the U.S. Marshal's Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force for their help in investigating the shooting death.

"This has been a monumental case for our department and city," Fairlawn police said in the release. "We will continue to work tirelessly to bring closure to this investigation."

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Fairlawn detectives at 330 670-4309.

