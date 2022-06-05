Suspect in Falls officer-involved shooting in critical condition

Jun. 5—A 29-year-old man shot during a struggle with Falls police was listed in critical condition at Erie County Medical Center on Saturday night, according to city officials.

Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives are continuing their investigation of the officer-involved shooting that took place late Friday afternoon in a parking lot drive-thru near the intersection of 80th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

The incident took place about 5 p.m. Friday. Officers had been dispatched to a domestic incident in the area of 84th Street and Frontier Avenue. A domestic violence victim reported that her abuser, who is currently serving a probation sentence and is the subject of an order of protection, was in the vicinity of her home.

Neighbors of the victim reportedly chased the suspect from the area and then flagged down patrol officers in the vicinity of 81st Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

Those officers then encountered the suspect in the drive-thru of a nearby pharmacy.

As the officers made contact with the suspect, a release from the city said the man refused to comply with police commands as he tried to get away. Officers used a taser, with no effect on the suspect, officials said.

At that time, the suspect pulled a knife from his pocket, charged at officers, and stabbed one of them in the back. The suspect then attacked a second officer, at which point other responding officers shot him. Officers on-scene immediately began rendering first aid until medical personnel arrived.

The suspect was hit in the chest by gunfire.

Police performed emergency first aid on the suspect, who was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo.

The officer who was stabbed did not sustain a serious injured as a result of the knife striking him in his protective vest. He did receive treatment at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center for injuries to his back and arm.

The calls of "shots fired" and "an officer stabbed" brought a response from every available patrol unit on duty in the city.

In addition to Falls Police detectives, the Niagara County District Attorney's Office has also launched an investigation into the incident.

Charges are pending against the suspect.