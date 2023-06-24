Suspect in Falls shooting arrested during search for murder suspect in Rochester

Jun. 24—ROCHESTER — The ever-expanding search for a Falls murder suspect has nabbed another fugitive.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Felony Fugitive Task Force, who were hunting for Juan Ubiles in Rochester on Friday, were able to apprehend another Falls man, Najeir Vincent, who had been sought for his role in a shooting outside a Niagara Avenue speakeasy in April.

Details on how the task force agents happened to encounter Vincent were not immediately available. It's believed an arrest warrant had been issued for Vincent, 22, in connection with an unsealed grand jury indictment that accuses him of shooting another man in the stomach outside the Power Lounge.

Falls Police detectives did not say whether the federal and local law enforcement task force was continuing to search for Ubiles in Rochester.

The developments come a day after a Buffalo not-for-profit jumped-in to help in the efforts to find and arrest Ubiles. Crime Stoppers Western New York announced Thursday that it would offer a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to "the arrest or indictment" of Ubiles, the man Falls Police Criminal Investigation Division detectives have identified as their prime suspect in the murder of a Falls man in the 2000 block of 18th Street on Monday.

Police had already asked for help from the public in locating Ubiles, 38, of the Falls. Detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force have been searching for Ubiles, who is known to frequent both the Falls and Lockport, since late Monday afternoon.

Members of the Falls Police Emergency Response Team, along with task force agents, have conducted searches at homes in the 1800 block of Niagara Avenue and the 1900 block of Falls Street in their hunt for Ubiles. The searches have failed to yield an arrest.

Ubiles is expected to face charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Both Crime Stoppers and Falls police have urged anyone who may see Ubilies not approach him, but to call 911. Anyone who may have information about the 18th Street homicide or Ubiles can contact detectives at 716-286-4553 or Crime Stoppers at 716-867-6161.