Suspect in fatal beating outside Steele's Dive held without bond

Apr. 18—TUPELO — A Lee County man accused of brutally beating a man outside a west Tupelo bar Saturday morning has been charged with first degree murder and ordered held without bond.

Timothy Albert Turner, 37, of 1916 Birmingham Ridge Road, Saltillo, was initially charged with aggravated assault when he was arrested around 6:45 p.m. on April 16. Following the death of the victim, Leonard "K.C." Cooper, 31, of Fulton, the charges were upgraded to first degree murder. He was formally charged on Monday.

Following a weekend of widespread rumors and speculation across social media, testimony during Turner's initial appearance Monday afternoon in Tupelo Municipal Court filled in some of the details.

The incident happened in the West Main Street parking lot of Steele's Dive around 1:30 a.m. on April 16. The establishment was closed at the time. According to police, during the beating, which was recorded on the bar's security cameras, Turner can be seen knocking Cooper to the ground and then punching him in the head more than 40 times, as well as slamming his head on the concrete and stomping on his face.

Tupelo police detective Brittney Williams said when she arrived at the North Mississippi Medical Center, Cooper was unconscious and on a ventilator. His face was badly swollen, and he was bleeding from his eyes, ears and mouth.

Williams said Turner had been told by security to leave Steele's Dive earlier that night. He was then escorted outside and told again to leave. Around 1:30 a.m., he can be heard on the security video yelling at the door to "just bring him out," the detective said.

Reportedly, the video shows Cooper rounding the corner a short time later, then Turner striking him, knocking him to the ground.

"Turner then struck him in the face 36 times with a closed fist and slammed his head into the concrete about eight times," Williams said.

Turner can be seen then walking to his vehicle and driving away.

Story continues

Police say he returned a short time later and stomped on Cooper's face about a half-dozen times, and then punched him in the face about the same number of times. The detective said Cooper did not appear to move after the initial assault and his hands showed no defensive wounds.

"(Turner) could be heard on the video saying, 'He got what he deserved. He had blood on his hands,'" Williams said.

During the court appearance Monday, Turner's right hand was bandaged.

Defense attorney Tony Farese of Ashland said Turner was in fact scared of Cooper. He cited a previous altercation about nine months ago where Cooper allegedly assaulted Turner at Woody's, leaving Turner with a broken nose and a broken wrist. During his cross examination of the detective, Farese alleged that Cooper had threatened to attack Turner that night inside of Steele's Dive.

Farese noted Turner was married, had three kids, a steady job and no felony convictions. He asked for a reasonable bond.

"He is not a flight risk. He is not a danger to the community," Farese said. "This is an extremely serious offense, but there was a history between these two. Cooper broke his nose and broke his wrist. A reasonable bond of $100,000 would assure the defendant appears at all his court dates."

Tupelo prosecutor Richard Babb disagreed, saying any bond should be much higher and in line with the bonds given other people charged with first degree murder.

"Technically, there is no weapon, but at the end of the day, the argument is that he beat a man to death," Babb said.

Tupelo Municipal Judge Willie Allen said this was as brutal a killing as the state had seen in years. He noted that no one was arguing that it was not Turner on the video.

"After beating him pretty bad, he left. He had the opportunity to go home to his wife and three kids," Judge Allen said. "But he decided to come back for some more, which may have resulted in the death of the victim."

Allen ordered him to be held without bond, saying he considered Turner's actions both a danger and a poor message to the community.

Farese has requested a preliminary hearing in city court and will likely ask for a hearing in circuit court to ask for bond. If the higher court does not overrule Allen's order, Turner will remain in the Lee County Jail at least until he is indicted.

In a statement posted Monday afternoon on social media, Steele's Dive said the attack occurred about an hour after closing and that the business is cooperating fully with authorities. Out of respect to Cooper's family, the business closed at 3 p.m. on Monday.

william.moore@djournal.com