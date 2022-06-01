UPDATE: Suspect in fatal Bluefield shooting surrenders to police

Jun. 1—BLUEFIELD — A suspect in the Monday evening shooting which resulted in the death of a local man turned himself in Wednesday at the Bluefield Police Department.

Earlier in the day, Chief D.M. Dillow Jr. asked Steven A. Walker, 32, to turn himself in. Walker is a suspect in a shooting which resulted in the death of Tony Greene, 45, of Bluefield.

Accompanied by members of his family, Walker arrived at the police station about 4:20 p.m. His attorney, Ryan Flanigan, arrived soon afterward. They immediately went into an interview with Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams.

Greene was shot once in the chest about 10:45 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Pulaski Street and Peck Street in Bluefield.

"If he would turn himself in, it would be more beneficial to him than running and staying on the run," Dillow said earlier in the day. "He does have from what I've seen to be a good case. Remaining a fugitive does not help him."

Dillow said that Walker had had a prior encounter with Greene, who had tried to take his child a week ago from her yard and had threatened the mother's life.

