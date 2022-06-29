Suspect in fatal Charlotte shooting remained at the scene for police, CMPD says

A fatal shooting is under investigation in northeast Charlotte and the suspected shooter was among those found at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identities of the victim and suspect have not been released.

It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the Radbourne Lake Apartment Homes on Westbury Lake Drive, CMPD said in a news release. The area is near the intersection of West W.T. Harris and David Cox roads.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered a victim with a life-threatening wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic,” CMPD said.

“The suspect in this case remained on scene and cooperated with officers. No additional suspects are being sought at this time.”

Detectives had not said what prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Homicide United at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.