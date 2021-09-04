Suspect in fatal Chase Bank stabbing held without bail, has history of violent attacks, prosecutor says

A man charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Chase Bank employee who was trying to assist him inside a Near North Side branch was denied bail in court Saturday.

Cook County Judge John Lyke Jr. ordered Jawaun Westbrooks, a 35-year-old homeless man from Chicago, to remain in custody following the slaying of 24-year-old Jessica Vilaythong Wednesday morning at the 600 N. Dearborn St. Chase Bank location. However, his defense attorney argued Westbrooks, who a prosecutor said has in the past been found not guilty of violent crimes by reason of insanity, does not remember the attack.

“The state has outlined a horrific incident where a person’s just at work, minding their own business, doing their job, and all of a sudden was approached and stabbed in the neck and subsequently succumbed to those injuries,” Lyke said.

Vilaythong was working inside her office cubicle about 11:10 a.m., assisting a customer, when Westbrooks approached her, Assistant State’s Attorney Ashley Romito said. The employee got up from the desk to help Westbrooks, who first walked past her before turning around and pulling a knife from his waist.

Westbrooks stabbed Vilaythong once on the left side of her neck before fleeing south on Dearborn and then east on Illinois Street, Romito said. About four hours and 40 minutes later, officers found him at a Walgreens at 2 N. State Street with “rearranged” clothing.

At the time of the attack, Romito said, Westbrooks was wearing a black Disney “princess shirt,” a gray shirt tied on his head and white track pants with a blue stripe. At the Walgreens, he still had on the Disney shirt but had put sweatpants over the white pants, Romito said.

Officers found a “large” hunting knife holstered to Westbrooks’ right ankle with a sheath, Romito said, and a witness identified him as the assailant.

“The defendant’s actions demonstrate a complete disregard for the physical safety of the public and wanton callousness toward human life,” Romito said.

Story continues

Westbrooks’ defense attorney said he is a high school graduate who is currently unemployed and homeless. He also noted Westbrooks could not disclose what his mental health diagnoses or medications are and does not even remember the stabbing.

“He does not recall what he was picked up for,” the attorney said. “We’re asking for a reasonable bond.”

Romito listed an extensive criminal and psychiatric history for Westbrooks. He was accused of smashing two women in the head with a hammer on July 8, 2014, at 451 Lower Lake Shore Drive while on parole for attempted robbery, but a judge found him not guilty by reason of insanity. He was then placed under an involuntary commitment.

The attempted robbery happened Oct. 9, 2012, at 290 E. Chicago Ave. while the defendant was on probation for aggravated battery to a police officer, the prosecutor said Saturday. Westbrooks had asked a female victim for her iPhone and slapped her in the face when she ignored him, causing her to hit her head on the sidewalk. Romito said, adding Westbrooks then smiled and walked away without picking up the phone. He pleaded guilty and served two years in prison.

In the aggravated battery to a police officer case, Westbrooks was accused of punching a Chicago officer in the eye and spitting in the face of another officer on Jan. 18, 2009, at 443 E. Ohio Street, Romito said, adding Westbrooks was found not guilty by reason of insanity and sent to involuntary commitment.

Westbrooks’ next court date is Sept. 8.

Vilaythong graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2020 with a degree in psychology, university officials confirmed.

“We are devastated by the passing of our colleague Jessica Vilaythong and extend our deepest sympathies to her family and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time,” a spokesman for Chase Bank said in an email. “Jessica was a wonderful person and valued employee. She was extremely outgoing, passionate, hardworking and quick to help clients. We will miss her greatly.”

ayin@chicagotribune.com