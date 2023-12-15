Suspect in fatal Cleveland gentleman’s club shooting arrested 1K miles away

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a man at a Cleveland gentleman’s club has been arrested in the Miami area.

According to a release from the U.S. Marshal’s Office, Marlon Benn was wanted on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault in two separate shootings this year.

K-9 Igor to return home to former officer

He’s accused of being involved in a drive-by shooting on West 59th Street in Cleveland on April 30. Multiple rounds were fired at a 29-year-old woman who was in a vehicle. She was not shot.

On July 23, Benn is accused of a double shooting at Power Cabaret and Madusa Restaurant & Lounge on St. Clair Avenue. Police say he exchanged gunfire in the parking lots, shooting and killing Tramaine Locklear, 34.

Locklear was shot multiple times in the chest. A 44-year-old woman was also shot in the leg.

$5K reward being offered for info about Public Square shooting suspect

“The U.S. Marshals Service in Northern Ohio and the Cleveland Divison of Police continue to work together to make the city of Cleveland a safer place,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott. “Today, progress was made, as another violent shooter was arrested and will be brought back to Ohio to face charges.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.