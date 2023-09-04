Suspect in fatal double shooting in Delaware city arrested less than 10 miles away

The large marker in the residential area in the eastern portion of the city of Delaware shows the location of a double homicide discovered Sunday on the 200 block of Bristol Drive.

A man wanted in connection with a double homicide at a home where he lives in Delaware city has been arrested by authorities less than 10 miles away off Route 42 near Ashley in Oxford Township.

Delaware city police had obtained a warrant for the arrest of 25-year-old Mohamed Lamin Kandeh, saying it was in connection with the shooting deaths of two people at the two-story home on the 200 block of Bristol Drive in the Kensington Place subdivision, located north of Kilbourne Road in the eastern part of the city.

Police were called around 3 p.m. Sunday to go to the home to check on two people who didn't show up to meet a family member.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the home from apparent gunshot wounds. The victims had not been identified by Delaware city police as of early afternoon.

Kandeh was driving the white Chrysler 200 police had issued an alert on when he was stopped around 11 a.m. Monday by the Ohio Highway Patrol near the intersection of Maloney and McCurdy roads in Oxford Township. He was taken into custody at the scene by Delaware city police and will eventually be transported to the Delaware County jail.

Court records show Kandeh was charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct for an incident in November 2022 involving his father, Mohamed A. Kandeh, whom records show is the owner of the home where the suspect was living along with his mother, Bintu. As part of his bond that was set in that case, the younger Kandeh was ordered to have no contact with his father except by phone, and he was prohibited from having firearms or other deadly weapons, court records state.

The younger Kandeh's bond in that case was reduced from $5,000 with 10% surety to $500 with $10% cash or bond surety following an oral hearing requested by the father in December 2022, according to court records.

Kandeh later pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of disorderly conduct in that case on June 1, just five days before his rescheduled trial, court records show. As part of his plea, he was ordered to pay the $50 court fine and court costs by Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Anyone with information about the fatal shootings is asked to call the Delaware Police Department at 740-203-1111. Anonymous tips can be emailed to policetipline@delawareohio.net.

