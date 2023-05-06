Suspect in fatal Edmonds stabbing released from hospital, booked on murder, robbery, theft charges

The suspect in a fatal Edmonds stabbing at a Winco parking lot on April 19 was released from the hospital Saturday and taken to the Snohomish County Jail, the Edmonds Police Department said.

Ian Bramel-Allen, 43, was booked on probable cause for first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and vehicle theft.

The fatal stabbing was a targeted attack by Bramel-Allen, who appeared to have been waiting for the victim to come out of the grocery store, according to Edmonds police detectives. Bramel-Allen stole the victim’s Kia Sorrento and took off after the stabbing.

How Bramel-Allen knew the victim was at the Winco is under investigation.

Edmonds police have not said what Bramel-Allen’s motive was in the attack. They said the Kia was owned by a woman who was staying in Edmonds around the time of the murder. Police discovered that the woman’s daughter often used the SUV and had been visiting her mother in Edmonds.

Police said the daughter is acquainted with both Bramel-Allen and the victim, and that the victim had been allowed to use the Kia to go to Winco for food.

Bramel-Allen was arrested near Volunteer Park in Seattle on April 27. When police spotted him, he refused commands to stop and stabbed himself in the neck before being taken into custody. He had remained under guard at Harborview Medical Center ever since.