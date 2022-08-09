Suspect in fatal Fremont stabbing in jail, but has yet to be served with indictment

FREMONT — Fremont Police's main suspect from a fatal stabbing in March is incarcerated but has not been served with a formal indictment yet, police chief Derek Wensinger said Monday.

Wensinger said the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office plans to release the suspect's name once he has been formally served with the indictment.

Marrio Dean, 43, of Fremont died of stab wounds March 12 in the 200 block of Justice Street after being fatally stabbed.

Dean was found in the street and taken to ProMedica Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

When officers initially arrived on the scene, they responded to a shots fired call and it was believed Dean had been shot multiple times.

Wensinger said two people had discharged firearms into the air on the night Dean was stabbed, which led police to initially believe the Fremont man had been shot.

Anthony L. Williams Jr., 40, of Fostoria, who is not a suspect in the stabbing, came forward to Fremont Police the day after the stabbing incident.

Williams told police he had received messages from people from Fremont who were accusing him of shooting Dean.

The Fostoria man said he wanted to speak with a detective and clear his name and agreed to meet for an interview at the Fostoria Police Department.

During this interview, according to a Fremont police report, Williams admitted he did retrieve a .40-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P semi-automatic pistol.

He then ran back to the 200 block of Justice Street where he saw about 40 people in the street.

Williams said he pointed the gun in the air and fired one round.

Williams was arrested by Fremont police and charged with felony counts of having weapons under disability and discharging a firearm on prohibited premises.

Wensinger said Monday the second person that allegedly discharged a firearm in the air March 12 has not been found or charged yet.

He said that second person would likely face similar charges to Williams.

