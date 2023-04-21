Suspect in fatal hit-and-run arrested

Apr. 20—A 41-year-old Weslaco resident was arrested Wednesday afternoon, 17 days after authorities say he caused a wreck that took the lives of two Midland residents.

According to Texas Department of Public Safety reports, Kristofer Goodrum, 40, and Jessica Goodrum, 38, were killed when a Chevrolet Silverado turned in front of their motorcycle at West University Boulevard and Sycamore Drive shortly after 10:30 p.m. April 2.

Witnesses told troopers the driver of the Chevy ran away on foot after seeing both of the victims pinned under the truck, a DPS report stated.

According to a report released Thursday, authorities found a nearly empty beer bottle in the truck, along with tax documents and a wallet belonging to Ignacio Junior Aranda.

Aranda's employer, an Odessa-based pipeline construction company, indicated he hadn't been to work since March 31.

Troopers were unable to locate Aranda in Stanton, Weslaco or Mercedes — all places listed on documents they found in his truck, according to the report.

Authorities also reached out to several of Aranda's family members, all of whom said they hadn't spoken to him, the report stated. Aranda's sister and his children's mother claimed phone service was completely down in the south and they hadn't spoken with him since the day of the crash.

Troopers obtained a warrant for Aranda's arrest on a charge of failure to stop and render aid, resulting in death, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. He was arrested shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday and released Thursday after posting a $50,000 surety bond.