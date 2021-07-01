Suspect in fatal London shooting apprehended in Somerset

Jul. 1—A Laurel County man accused of fatally shooting a fellow driver on Ky. 80 in London Wednesday afternoon was apprehended shortly thereafter in Somerset.

Brian Keith Eldridge, 46, of London, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting that occurred along W. Hal Rogers Parkway at approximately 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday.

The roadway was closed for less than two hours near Glenda's Lane as first responders and investigators assessed the crime scene for a period of time.

The incident left one individual, who reportedly had been wounded multiple times, dead at the scene. The victim's identity had not been released at press time.

The suspect was reported to have fled westbound in a small black car, according to police scanner traffic. Eldridge made it to Somerset before he was stopped in a black Ford Fusion just west of the Ky. 80-Ky. 914 intersection by Somerset Police Officer Billy Bolin as well as other SPD units and Kentucky State Police.

Deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, which is leading the investigation, traveled to Somerset to interview Eldridge. The agency told media that witnesses told them Eldridge and the victim were driving side-by-side on the two-lane portion of Highway 80 toward London, and Eldridge allegedly fired a gun multiple times at the victim's car.

When the victim pulled over, witnesses say Eldridge made a U-turn, came back around and shot more at the victim's car before driving off toward Somerset.

Deputies say Eldridge admitted to the shooting but said he doesn't know why he did it. The two were reportedly acquaintances.

Later Wednesday evening, Eldridge was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.

