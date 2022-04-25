Suspect in fatal Newport shooting jailed on probation violation

NEWPORT — One of the three men charged with the murder of 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo in February was recently sentenced to 30 months in prison after violating the conditions of his probation on a previous, unrelated conviction.

In October 2020, Shamik Steele, 30, was handed a two-year-six-month suspended sentence on domestic violence charges out of Newport; he'd pleaded no contest.

After a Feb. 14 shooting at the Friendly Sons of Newport social club that killed Arevalo and injured a 30-year-old Newport man, Steele was charged with Arevalo’s murder as well as conspiracy to commit murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

A memorial is set up for Yordi Arevalo, 25, of Newport, who was shot and killed at a social club in the city on Feb. 14.

Xavier Perry, 28, and Duane Logan, 47, are facing the same charges as Steele.

A prosecutor for the state, Bethany Laskowski, said previously during a bail hearing for Perry that the state planned to argue Steele murdered Arevalo by shooting him six times, and Perry was a part of that conspiracy. The three men – Steele, Perry and Logan – acted in concert.

Judith Crowell, Perry's attorney, explained to The Daily News previously that a murder charge against Perry can stand even if he didn’t fire the gun due to “the law of conspiracy.” Once someone is part of a plan, each co-conspirator is responsible for actions taken.

At the time of the alleged murder, Steele was on probation for those previous domestic violence charges (two counts of domestic simple assault and/or battery and one count of domestic disorderly conduct).

Because of the charges stemming from the Feb. 14 shooting, Steele was declared a probation violator at an April 13 hearing in Newport County Superior Court, for failing to keep the peace and be of good behavior.

Superior Court Judge William E. Carnes imposed a 30-month prison sentence for Steele in light of the violation, with two months credit for time served, since Steele had been held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston since his February arrest for Arevalo’s murder.

A bail hearing on the murder charge was pending for Steele, but that matter was determined moot on April 13, according to a court document.

A bail hearing with witnesses played out over the course of several days for co-defendant Perry. On the final day of those bail hearings in March, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear said he struggled with the decision to set bail for Perry, and considered factors like Perry’s family, including his young children.

“This is a real hard one for me, Mr. Perry. I want you to know that,” Lanphear said, before he declined to set bail. Perry continues to be held at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston.

Logan was the last of the three men to be apprehended. He’s been held without bail at the ACI since police announced his arrest on March 1. Logan’s bail hearing has been continued multiple times; it’s currently scheduled for April 28.

