Suspect in fatal Newport shooting remains jailed until bail hearing

NEWPORT — The attorney for the 28-year-old man charged with murder said her client is a lifelong Rhode Island resident who grew up in Newport.

“All of his family (is) here, he’s not going anywhere, judge,” Judith Crowell argued Monday in Newport County Superior Court, as she requested Judge Jeffrey A. Lanphear set bail for her client.

Crowell said that Xavier Perry, a father of two, is a Rogers High School graduate – who also took classes at the Community College of Rhode Island – and has also worked as a chef at OceanCliff.

A memorial is set up for Yordi Arevalo, 25, of Newport, who was shot and killed at a social club in the city on Feb. 14.

Still, Lanphear declined to set bail Monday, so Perry was remanded to the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Lanphear asked Perry if a bail hearing on Thursday would be OK.

“Yes,” Perry said. “That’s fine.”

Newport police charged Perry and Shamik Steele, 30, with the murder of 25-year-old Yordi Arevalo of Newport. The two men are also facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, felony assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during a violent crime.

Steele is also being held without bail at the ACI, and his bail hearing is also scheduled for Thursday.

According to Newport police, officers responded to the Friendly Sons of Newport social club on Farewell Street around 1:17 a.m. on Feb. 14 for a report of a shooting that killed Yordi and injured 30-year-old Aroldo M. Noel Paniaqua, also of Newport. Yordi, police said, died from multiple gunshot wounds.

There’s an active warrant for Duane Logan, 46, who, according to a court filing, conspired with Steele and Perry to kill Yordi.

A letter was filed into the court record by the Office of the Public Defender on Feb. 18 which said that although Perry was eligible for public defender representation, there was a conflict of interest.

Crowell, after court Monday, explained to The Daily News that Steele, the co-defendant in the case, had public defender representation, so that posed a conflict of interest. According to a court filing, Crowell was the court-appointed counsel for Perry.

Crowell said case-specific materials had been provided to her and some to her client, though she planned on dropping off more materials for Perry “at the prison today.”

