Suspect in fatal Pine Avenue shooting charged

Jul. 14—Falls police have made an arrest in Tuesday's fatal shooting on the 900 block of Pine Avenue.

Niagara Falls Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Detectives took Michael O. Hamilton, 37, into custody on Wednesday night. He's charged with shooting and killing 22-year-old Jason C. Chapman of Buffalo. Hamilton was arraigned Thursday in Niagara Falls City Court where he was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Hamilton was remanded into the custody of the Niagara County Sheriff's Office and is due back in City Court on Tuesday.

Niagara Falls Police were assisted with the investigation by the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, the North Tonawanda Police Department and the US Marshals Violent Felony Task Force.