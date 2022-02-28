Suspect in fatal Portsmouth shooting turns self into police

A man wanted for first-degree murder turned himself into Portsmouth police Monday, more than a week after the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man.

Johnnie Rodriguez, 32, is being held at the Portsmouth City Jail on charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm, shooting in the commission of a felony and six counts of felony child endangerment.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue for a reported shooting around 2:13 a.m. Feb. 19. Police found Lawrence Cowfer, 35, with a fatal gunshot wound at the scene.

Police said they identified Rodriguez as a suspect in the case less than 12 hours later.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com