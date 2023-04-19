Suspect in fatal Restaurant Depot shooting enters not guilty plea

A 22-year-old man charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting captured on video at a members-only chain store is claiming his innocence.

Jancarlos Lizardi Rosado, of Port Charlotte, pleaded not guilty Monday in the March 16 shooting at Restaurant Depot, 17751 South Tamiami Trail, in south Fort Myers.

The Sheriff's Office released footage of the shooting last month. It was removed shortly after it was posted.

The minute-long video showed the victim, a bald man wearing a black shirt with a white logo, black shorts and black shoes, pushing a grocery cart full of purchases on a sidewalk toward his car.

He reaches the trunk, moving off screen. As he unloads the groceries, the video indicates Rosado shot him, the victim falling to the ground after stumbling over a concrete parking block, moving back into the video camera's range.

He then backs around his car, apparently attempting to evade Rosado, and clutching his chest, later walking counter-clockwise around the front of the van. Rosado follows him and fires several shots. The victim then leans over the roof of the car confronting the shooter before falling off camera. The shooter then calmly stands at the front of the van.

Restaurant Depot is a members-only chain selling wholesale food, beverages, equipment & supplies for restaurants and bars. The stand-alone square white and brick building along U.S. 41 has bright blue trim.

Deputies heard gunshots outside as they arrived.

They found the man on the ground, shot multiple times. Rosado remained at the scene. They did not release the victim's name or other information.

Detectives spoke to several witnesses and determined the shooting wasn't related to the business, officials said.

Rosado remains in custody Tuesday without bond.

He's next due in court May 31 for a case management conference before Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Suspect in fatal Restaurant Depot shooting pleads not guilty