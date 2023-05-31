Suspect in fatal road rage shooting in Norton arrested in Columbus

Norton police search the eastbound section of Interstate 76 Wednesday night, May 17, 2023.

Police have arrested a suspect in the May 17 road rage shooting that left a man dead on I-76 in Norton.

Members of the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team and the Columbus Police Department’s SWAT Team on Wednesday arrested Dacarrei Tovon Kinard, 30.

A warrant for Kinard’s arrest was issued Wednesday after the Norton Police Department identified Kinard as the suspect. Kinard was wanted for shooting of George Jenson, 40.

Northern Ohio U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott stated, “The Norton Police Department worked nonstop to gather information, follow up on tips from the public, and ultimately make an identification for this suspect.”

A police officer approaches the bullet-riddled car of George Jensen on May 17 along I-76 in a still image from body camera footage released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

After the warrant for Kinard’s arrest was issued Wednesday morning, Norton Police, who are members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, provided information to Columbus police, where Kinard was suspected to be living. SOFAST and the Columbus Police Department immediately responded to the area of 1400 Livingston Ct. in Columbus and took Kinard into custody without incident.

Southern Ohio U.S. Marshal Michael Black added, “Swift work by our team and the Columbus Police Department’s SWAT Team ensures the safety of not only the communities in and around Columbus but across the entire state of Ohio.”

Who was George Jensen?

A photo of George "Geo" Jensen, who was shot and killed in a road rage incident May 17 on I-76 in Norton.

George Jensen was on his way home from work in Wadsworth.

His wife, Allison, said she suspected something was wrong when her husband didn't return to their Akron home at the usual time, saying he always came straight home after work.

Scott Keenan, a co-worker of George Jensen's at ECS Tuning, was also worried and made calls to area law enforcement agencies and hospitals.

Keenan, who had been best friends with George since they were 9, said Jensen was dedicated to his work and was a gifted systems engineer.

"He was staunchly opposed to gun violence," Keenan said. "He was alarmed at the mass shooting incidents all around the country."

Allison Jensen said her husband was the oldest of three children. They celebrated their 13th anniversary in October and met 18 years ago at a concert.

She said the person who shot her husband should be held accountable.

"I am not here for (any) revenge fantasies — I just want justice," Allison Jensen said. "I want him to be tried like anyone else."

What happened during the road rage shooting in Norton?

A caller who reported the incident to 911 operators last week said he witnessed some of what happened.

"I think he's been shot," the caller can be heard saying to others on the scene as the dispatcher answered the phone. The caller then described what he saw.

"I believe there were two cars going back and forth with each other, and I think the guy got shot ... he hit the wall. He swerved right, he swerved left," the caller said. "There were two cars going back and forth, and this guy was trying to pass and I don't know ... This guy, he's not going to make it."

The 911 recording was provided by Southwest Summit Communications, which serves Barberton, Norton, Copley and Springfield Township.

