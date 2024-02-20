Suspect in fatal road rage shooting sentenced to 35 years

A 23 year-old man was sentenced to 35 years in prison after admitting to a November 2021 deadly road-rage shooting in North Lubbock.

Bryan Garcia, who has been held at the Lubbock County Detention Center since February 2022, appeared in the 140th District Court and pleaded guilty to a count of aggravated assault from a motor vehicle by recklessly discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The offense is a first-degree felony that carries a punishment of five years to life in prison. He will have to serve half of his sentence before he is eligible to apply for parole.

He was initially charged with murder -- also a first-degree felony -- in the Nov. 12, 2021 shooting death of Paul Saiz. But as part of his plea deal that charge was dismissed.

Jail records indicate he was arrested more than three months after the shooting at the Stratford Place Apartments, located in the 4900 block of Fourth Street. A Crime Line tipster aided investigators, according to a Lubbock police news release.

His charge stems from a shots-fired call about 8:40 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Madison Street, according to a search warrant for Garcia's home in the 400 block of County Road 2810.

The 911 caller told a dispatcher that shots were being fired between two vehicles chasing each other, the warrant states.

Responding officers found Saiz dead from a gunshot wound in a pickup truck near North University Avenue and Regis Street. His vehicle was riddled with bullet holes from 7.63x39 mm ammunition typically used with AK-47 style rifles, the search warrant states.

Police officials said the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. The search warrant states before the shooting, Saiz's pickup truck and a Toyota Camry in which Garcia was a passenger, were involved in a crash.

A police news release states the Camry was missing a portion of the driver’s side rear bumper and a broken taillight from the crash.

Investigators believe that Garcia pulled out his gun and began shooting at Saiz's vehicle, the search warrant states.

Two days after the shooting, Lubbock police officials released a statement seeking the public's help finding the Camry.

Garcia was identified as a suspect in the shooting a day later.

Investigators found the Camry and spoke with its owner. Phone records showed Garcia was fetched from his father's home on 98th Street before the shooting, returned right after it and then headed to his home on County Road 2810, the warrant states.

