Suspect in fatal shooting of Amber Guyger murder trial witness arrested 4 years later

A man accused of killing a witness in former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger’s murder trial in 2019 has been arrested after investigators searched for him for almost four years.

Thaddeous Green was booked into the Dallas County Jail on May 18, according to police records.

Green, 26, is charged with capital murder in the death of Joshua Brown. Brown was fatally shot the night of Oct. 4, 2019, in the parking lot of the Atera Apartments near the Oak Lawn neighborhood of Dallas, police said.

Two other suspects, Michael Mitchell and Jacquerious Mitchell, were taken into custody less than a week after the shooting. Police said Green shot Brown during a drug deal.

Jacquerious Mitchell was wounded in the confrontation with Brown. He told detectives that Green contacted Brown about a drug deal and traveled with the two other suspects from Alexandria, Louisiana, to meet Brown, police said.

Green and Brown got into a fight at Brown’s apartment complex, according to police. Brown shot Jacquerious Mitchell in the chest when he got out of the car, according to police. Green is accused of shooting Brown and taking his backpack and gun.

Brown was 28 at the time of his death. He was the former neighbor of Botham Jean, the man who was fatally shot in his own apartment by Guyger in September 2018.

Brown testified in court at Guyger’s murder trial on Sept. 24, 2019, just days before he was fatally shot.

Guyger was convicted of murder and sentenced to 10 years.

Court records show that Michael Mitchell, 35, pleaded guilty in November to murder in connection with Brown’s death and was sentenced to 40 years. Jacquerious Mitchell, 23, is awaiting trial on a capital murder charge and is still in the Dallas County Jail.

Green’s bond has been set at $2 million, according to jail records.