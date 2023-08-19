Suspect in fatal shooting, axe attack in northwest Tallahassee woods arrested in Panama City

The suspect who allegedly attacked and injured one person with an ax and shot and killed another in the woods in northwest Tallahassee has been arrested.

The Tallahassee Police Department announced Saturday that Cory Lamar Tanner, 39, had been taken into custody "without incident" in Bay County with assistance from federal law enforcement.

TPD and other law enforcement agencies mounted a large manhunt for the suspect after he allegedly attacked two men less than an hour apart Thursday afternoon in the woods off Old Bainbridge and Fred George roads.

Cory Lamar Tanner

According to police, Tanner struck the first victim with an axe after an argument between the two "escalated." The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

As that investigation was unfolding, TPD said, Tanner got into another argument with a second man in the same wooded area.

"Tanner retrieved a firearm and shot the victim, striking him in the face," TPD said in a news release. "The victim was taken to a local hospital where he sadly succumbed to his injuries. Tanner ran away."

Police said they were able to quickly identify Tanner, who was homeless, as the suspect in both incidents.



"TPD deployed multiple available resources to apprehend Tanner to no avail," the department said. "He was subsequently located in Bay County with assistance from the United States Marshal Service and taken into custody without further incident."

Tanner was arrested on charges of homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is being held without bond in the Bay County Jail on warrants out of Leon County.

According to Florida Department of Corrections records, Tanner previously spent more than five years in state prison on charges that include willful child abuse and domestic battery by strangulation.

"The tireless efforts of TPD detectives and partner law enforcement agencies played a pivotal role in this case," the department said. "The expeditious arrest of Tanner serves as a testament to TPD’s relentless pursuit of justice and ensuring the safety of all residents."

