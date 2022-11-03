Suspect in fatal shooting of Brooklyn woman over rent dispute has fled to Tobago: NYPD

A suspect wanted for shooting a Brooklyn woman to death over a rent dispute with her family has fled to Tobago, police said Thursday.

Danielle Parker, 29, was shot in the neck outside her family’s home in East New York and died six days later at Brookdale University Hospital.

Moments before the shooting the suspect made calls and sent texts to the victim’s family, enabling detectives to learn his identity and establish probable cause to arrest him, cops said.

NYPD officials have not yet publicly named the shooter but say he has fled to Tobago.

The United States has an extradition treaty with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. To get the shooter back to the city the NYPD has to get an arrest warrant and work with authorities in Tobago.

“This is a horror movie,” Parker’s sister Amani Parker told the Daily News shortly after the shooting. “It’s a bad dream and I can’t wake up.”

Parker was having Sunday dinner at her family’s apartment on Dumont St. near Vermont St. when a woman who had recently been kicked out by them for not paying her share of the rent showed up about 8 p.m., relatives said.

“(Danielle) heard it on speaker,” Amani Parker recalled. “(The boyfriend) was threatening us saying, ‘Come outside, come outside and fight.’ He said he had a gun.”

“He was making texts and calls to my older brother’s phone over and over,” she added.

Parker stepped outside to talk to the family and a fistfight broke out between her and the woman, relatives said.

The fight ended when the woman’s boyfriend stepped up and shot Parker in the neck, police said.

“He came out of nowhere and shot her,” said Amani Parker, 25. “Why would he get involved with the girl fight?”

Parker’s family had let the renter, her boyfriend and a 4-year-old child stay with them but they didn’t pay their share of the rent, Parker’s family says.

The woman and her boyfriend ultimately agreed to leave and Parker’s family never attempted to collect the $500 they were owed — but a series of aggressive text messages suddenly “came out of nowhere,” relatives said.

Parker, who lost her job as a security guard during the pandemic, had a 4-year-old daughter, Harmony.