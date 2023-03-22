Suspect in fatal shooting dies in Dallas hospital, police say

A suspect accused of killing a man in a Dallas shooting on Friday has died from wounds he suffered during an argument and exchange of gunfire, police said.

Jacory Simpson, 23, died Tuesday, officials said. Simpson was taken to a hospital Friday in critical condition after being shot in a convenience store parking lot in the 7400 block of South Westmoreland Road.

After the shooting, Cameron Cooks, 20, was arrested and charged with assault causing serious bodily injury to Simpson. Cooks, who is in the Dallas County Jail, now faces a murder charge, police said Wednesday.

Dallas police responded to two related shooting calls Friday around 3:45 p.m. Cooks was arguing with Simpson outside a business when he allegedly shot Simpson multiple times, officials said.

Cooks told investigators that Simpson disrespected him, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by KDFW-TV.

After he was wounded, Simpson shot Donavon Jones, 19, who was also in the parking lot, according to police. Jones died Saturday in the hospital from a head wound, and a warrant was obtained for Simpson’s arrest. He was expected to be charged with murder if he had survived.

Four people attending a vigil for Jones at the same location on Saturday were injured in a drive-by shooting and taken to a hospital, police said. Attendees returned fire but it’s not clear if anyone in the car was injured.

Jones’ mother was one of those shot at the vigil, according to KDFW. She was shot in the back but released from the hospital the next day, KDFW reported.

Police haven’t announced any arrests in Saturday’s shooting.