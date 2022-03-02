Suspect in fatal shooting at former Ky. lawmaker’s home makes first court appearance

Shannon Gilday, the man accused of killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan during a violent home invasion at C. Wesley Morgan’s mansion in Madison County, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Gilday, who appeared virtually from the Madison County Detention Center, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, which is typical for felony cases at the district court level. His next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for March 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Madison District Court Judge Charles Hardin said he would appoint a public defense attorney to represent Gilday at future hearings.

Hardin did not address Gilday’s bond situation. Gilday was originally given a $2 million bond, but it was later revoked by a judge before Wednesday’s arraignment, a Madison County court official confirmed to the Herald-Leader on Tuesday.

Gilday allegedly broke into an upstairs doorway armed with an assault rifle at the Morgans’ residence on Willis Branch Road around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22. Gilday then allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan while she was asleep in her bed, according to court records.

After firing shots upstairs, Gilday allegedly shot his way into the master bedroom downstairs, where C. Wesley Morgan, his wife and his minor daughter were all located, according to court records. Gilday and Morgan exchanged gunfire, which left Morgan injured with three gunshot wounds.

Morgan was taken to the hospital and released later that day.

After the shootout with Morgan, Gilday fled to his vehicle, which was located near a barn on Morgan’s property, according to court documents. Gilday then fled from the scene in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, court documents indicated.

Gilday was arrested six days after the crime, according to Kentucky State Police. A Madison County sheriff’s deputy saw him walking along Barnes Mill Road, which is near Wesley Morgan’s home, state police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

