Suspect in fatal shooting at former Ky. lawmaker’s home makes first court appearance

Left photo provided by Kentucky State Police. Right photo by Ryan Hermens.
Christopher Leach
·2 min read

Shannon Gilday, the man accused of killing 32-year-old Jordan Morgan during a violent home invasion at C. Wesley Morgan’s mansion in Madison County, made his first court appearance on Wednesday.

Gilday, who appeared virtually from the Madison County Detention Center, faces charges of murder, burglary, criminal mischief, assault and two counts of attempted murder. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment, which is typical for felony cases at the district court level. His next court appearance will be a preliminary hearing, which is scheduled for March 9 at 9:30 a.m.

Madison District Court Judge Charles Hardin said he would appoint a public defense attorney to represent Gilday at future hearings.

Hardin did not address Gilday’s bond situation. Gilday was originally given a $2 million bond, but it was later revoked by a judge before Wednesday’s arraignment, a Madison County court official confirmed to the Herald-Leader on Tuesday.

Gilday allegedly broke into an upstairs doorway armed with an assault rifle at the Morgans’ residence on Willis Branch Road around 4 a.m. on Feb. 22. Gilday then allegedly shot and killed Jordan Morgan while she was asleep in her bed, according to court records.

After firing shots upstairs, Gilday allegedly shot his way into the master bedroom downstairs, where C. Wesley Morgan, his wife and his minor daughter were all located, according to court records. Gilday and Morgan exchanged gunfire, which left Morgan injured with three gunshot wounds.

Morgan was taken to the hospital and released later that day.

‘He shot me three times.’ Former KY lawmaker gives details on fatal shooting at his home

After the shootout with Morgan, Gilday fled to his vehicle, which was located near a barn on Morgan’s property, according to court documents. Gilday then fled from the scene in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, court documents indicated.

‘This is what Richmond is about.’ Friends, family gather to remember Jordan Morgan

Gilday was arrested six days after the crime, according to Kentucky State Police. A Madison County sheriff’s deputy saw him walking along Barnes Mill Road, which is near Wesley Morgan’s home, state police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Man charged in Jordan Morgan’s death arrested in Madison County, held without bond

Recommended Stories

  • How did two alligators end up dead in a truck? Florida deputies found a gun

    Alligators, so common to Florida, strike fear in many. Those teeth. Those jaws. You don’t necessarily want them crashing your backyard party — even if we built on their land.

  • Judge lets National Park Service off the hook in 2016 Gatlinburg fire disaster

    Hundreds of families who sued the National Park Service for failing to warn people about the devastating Gatlinburg fire in 2016 suffered a setback.

  • Curtis Parrish wins rematch over Gary Boren for Lubbock County judge

    Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish faces a rematch with challenger Gary Boren in the Lubbock County Republican party primary

  • Evaluation ordered for man accused of firing at candidate

    The man charged with shooting at a Louisville mayoral candidate will receive a mental health evaluation at a psychiatric hospital to determine if he should be admitted for treatment, according to a court order. Metro council candidate Quintez Brown, 21, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and four counts of wanton endangerment shortly after the Feb. 14 shooting. Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg was not hit but said a bullet grazed his sweater.

  • Kentucky rights activist accused of murder attempt to receive mental health evaluation

    Quintez Brown, who had a prominent voice in advocating for civil rights in Louisville, Kentucky following the police shooting of […] The post Kentucky rights activist accused of murder attempt to receive mental health evaluation appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Ralph Ahn, Actor on ‘New Girl,’ Dies at 95

    Ralph Ahn, the actor best known for his recurring role as Tran on Fox’s New Girl, has died. He was 95. Ahn’s death was confirmed Monday by the Korean American Federation of Los Angeles and by New Girl star Jake Johnson, who wrote on Instagram: “RIP. So much fun to work with. He gave so much […]

  • Lawyer Killed In Kentucky Mansion During Home Invasion

    A Kentucky lawyer — the daughter of a prominent former state politician — was shot to death inside her father's mansion last week during a home invasion, which may have been triggered by the presence of a fallout shelter. Jordan Morgan, 32, was at the Richmond mansion of her father and former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan on Feb. 22 when an intruder entered the home, according to a press release from the Kentucky State Police. Police allege that Shannon V. Gilday, 23, of Taylor Mill, “forced h

  • 2 shot by police driving stolen car in Humble, officials say

    Police say they confronted 2 people allegedly driving a stolen vehicle and that one of them pulled a gun.

  • ‘She was tortured’: 2 pre-teens arrested for allegedly assaulting girl at sleepover

    Two 12-year-old girls were arrested, with one now charged, in connection to an alleged violent assault on another girl in Logansport over the weekend.

  • Family of missing 32-year-old Illinois woman asks for help finding her

    Authorities in Belleville, Illinois, are asking the general public for new information on the location of Beverly Logan, the 32-year-old […] The post Family of missing 32-year-old Illinois woman asks for help finding her appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Hollywood stars talk about Ukraine invasion

    STORY: Despite the relief at being back on a red carpet after the last few years, for many of the stars at the fifth annual HCA (Hollywood Critics Association) awards in Los Angeles and at the Batman premiere in New York, the mood was overshadowed by concern over developments in Ukraine.“I feel mixed emotions.. I mean, this is nice to have people going to the effort to put this moment together.. a sort of acting achievement celebration which is great. But I’m also.. everything is eclipsed by what is happening in Ukraine so it’s a little bit of everything. I feel terrible for the folks in Ukraine right now” said Nicolas Cage.Kenneth Branagh walked the red carpet this time not as an actor, but as director of Belfast - a coming of age story based on his own personal experience of growing up in Northern Ireland at the start of the troubles, which he likened to the current situation in Eastern Europe.“In my lifetime, 30 years of appalling, appalling violence and darkness was surmounted, however imperfectly, by a dialogue very difficult to sustain, but which was sustained that has led to 25 years of a workable peace. The answer is dialogue. The answer is talking. The answer is concession. The answer is trying to put yourself in the other person's shoes. It is never, it is never invasion,” he said.The awards had been scheduled for early January but were postponed due to rising COVID cases in Los Angeles. Last year’s event was held virtually.

  • Bella Hadid Wore a Wedding Dress With Sneakers On the Runway

    The model walked in her late friend Virgil Abloh's final show.

  • A Miami doctor’s license is suspended after charges involving Publix and stolen drugs

    A doctor of pharmacy employed by Publix as a floating pharmacist at three South Florida stores had her license suspended Monday after accusations she stole pain medication from the store.

  • North Carolina fugitive in road rage killing caught in Shawnee, Kansas, after manhunt

    The arrest of the North Carolina fugitive ended a two-week manhunt that led authorities through several states, including Tennessee, Colorado and Kansas.

  • 'The shine came off once I bought it': RV sales surged due to COVID, and not everyone is thrilled

    RV sales have surged since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Some owners say the surge has made RV travel more difficult.

  • Shannon Gilday denied bond in Jordan Morgan murder case

    After nearly a weeklong search, Shannon Gilday was arrested in connection with the murder of Kentucky lawyer Jordan Morgan.

  • What to Eat When You have COVID-19

    Celebrity nutritionist Haylie Pomroy shares what’s on her COVID recovery menu. Haylie says people can eat their way to recovery by making it easy on your body to absorb nutrients. She recommends cooked fruits and vegetables, noting that cooked pears can be especially good for lungs. She recommends her COVID recovery pureed soup that has vegetables rich in vitamins C and A. The Important Nutrients for Your COVID Recovery Menu

  • Alterra plans record investments in ski resort and experience upgrades

    Alterra Mountain Co. announced Monday that it will invest a record $344 million in capital improvements to its resorts this off-season, including $90 million to continue ongoing upgrades at Steamboat Resort. The level of investment by the Denver-based company, which operates 15 ski resorts across North America, outpaces even the $320 million capital plan announced by Broomfield-based competitor Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) back in September. Skiers have been buying Alterra’s Ikon Pass and Vail’s Epic Pass in record numbers.

  • Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops

    Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, authorities said. Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman, who he had dated for several months, also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, police said.