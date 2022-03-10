The suspect in a Monday shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition was found dead inside a vacant home near Gene Autry on Wednesday.

Clarence J. Simpson aka “J” was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the the home. Simpson was wanted for the shootings of Chelsea Renee Seifried, 30, who was declared deceased at the scene on Monday, and Reginald Jay Thrash III, 22, who was transported to the hospital for medical treatment where he remains in stable, but critical condition, according to the police statement. Both victims are reported to be from the Ardmore area.

Carter County court records indicate that in February, Seifried filed for a protective order against Simpson, who is still outstanding and considered dangerous. A hearing for the protective order against the Simpson was scheduled for Wednesday of this week.

According to court records, Simpson was on probation after incarceration in DOC custody for several years following a 2013 conviction for multiple counts of first degree burglary and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Simpson's other previous convictions include kidnapping and domestic violence.

The Ardmore Police Department released a statement on Thursday stating that the criminal investigation involving the deaths of Seifried and the shooting of Thrash remains active and ongoing.

**Help is available for victims of domestic violence and abuse. The Family Shelter of Southern Oklahoma provides free, trauma informed, confidential services 24/7. Visit https://familyshelterofsouthernok.net/ or call the 24/7 crisis line at 580-226-6424.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Suspect in fatal shooting found dead