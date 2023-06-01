Suspect in fatal shooting of KCK 6-year-old booked into Wyandotte County jail

One of three suspects in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy as he played in his Kansas City, Kansas, yard, has been booked in the Wyandotte County Jail.

Lakevis Sloan, 20, was booked Wednesday after he was arrested more then 360 miles north of Kansas City.

Sloan and a 17-year-old, both residents of Kansas City, Kansas, were charged last month with second-degree murder in the killing of Sir’Antonio Brown, who was fatally shot on May 3 in front of his home, court records show.

Sloan and the juvenile, who has not been named publicly, were arrested May 16 with the help of the FBI after they were spotted leaving a Greyhound bus in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, according to a news release from the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department.

Sloan is also charged with aggravated assault and aggravated endangerment of a child, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

In May, 18-year-old, Cassandra Sledge was accused of lying to law enforcement about the suspects involved in the homicide. The Wyandotte County District Attorney charged her with obstructing prosecution on May 10.

In a written statement, Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Mark Bundy said investigators were searching for an unidentified third suspect.

The investigation by the police department’s Major Case Unit is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.