Suspect in fatal shooting of Navarre man surrenders after SWAT deployed

Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office have arrested a 41-year-old man in connection to the fatal shooting in Navarre Friday afternoon.

Aubrey James Luker is being charged with first degree murder for the death of 43-year-old Toby Hill.

Navarre shooting Santa Rosa deputies investigating Navarre fatal shooting; working to apprehend suspect

Deputies reported to a shooting at 1 p.m. Friday at the 2600 block of Salamanca Street in Navarre. Upon arrival, deputies found Hill with a gunshot would and he was pronounced deceased by EMS.

Luker was believed to be in a nearby building and SWAT was deployed to apprehend him. Luker eventually surrendered at the 8200 block of Country Bay Boulevard.

SRSO is still investing and additional charges may be pending.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Navarre fatal shooting: Aubrey Luker arrested in death of Toby Hill