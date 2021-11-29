Suspect in fatal shooting near Portsmouth sports bar turns himself in

The search for a suspect in a shooting that killed a 37-year-old man in Portsmouth on Saturday is over.

Anthony Arnold Schultz III, 28, turned himself in Monday afternoon, according to a news release from Portsmouth police.

Schultz faces a first-degree murder charge and several gun charges, the release said.

Officers responded to a reported a gunshot wound near Griff’s Restaurant and Sports Lounge in the 4200 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 1:43 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, police located John Robert Plummer III, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot injury. He was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

Three other suspects the department originally identified are no longer considered persons of interest.

Police have not released a motive for the shooting.

