Suspect in fatal shooting outside South Jersey Wawa arrested in New York

VINELAND – Federal marshals arrested a city man charged with shooting a man dead outside a Wawa.

Shaqwil Marlow, 19, of Sixth Street, is charged with murder and weapons offenses following the Jan. 13 ambush that killed 23-year-old Luis Rivera.

Rivera, a Pine Street resident, was struck by gunfire as he left the store on Delsea Drive, near Park Avenue, investigators said.

Five days into the investigation, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Marlow and announced he was being sought by law enforcement.

Members of U.S. Marshals regional fugitive task forces located Marlow and took him into custody. Officials plan to extradite Marlow back to New Jersey and seek a pre-trial detention, the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

Charges against Marlow are allegations and he has not been convicted in this case.

Known as “Fluff” to his friends and family, Rivera is remembered as “such a kindhearted and loving person and was loved by so many people,” according to his obituary. Rivera worked in construction and enjoyed fixing cars and spending time with family that included his fiancé and children, the tribute noted.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Vineland Police Department Detective Christopher Fixler at 856-691-4111 or Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Detective Paul Panchesine at 856-332-6233. Information can forwarded anonymously through vpd.tips or ccpo.tips from any smartphone, computer or tablet.

