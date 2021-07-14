Suspect in fatal shooting at Springfield gas station in custody at Clark County Jail

Jul. 13—A man wanted for the shooting death of a Westerville man and shooting of a woman and two children at a Springfield gas station is in the Clark County Jail.

Emil Witherspoon, 43, was arrested early Tuesday morning according to jail records, and faces charges including aggravated murder, murder, attempted aggravated murder and three counts of felonious assault.

Witherspoon is due in court today for these charges, according to the jail site.

Witherspoon turned himself in at Springfield Police Division headquarters at police 12:14 a.m. today, according to a news release from the city.

The charges are connected to the shooting of Antoine Crooks, 32, a woman that police said was Witherspoon's ex-girlfriend and two children at the Speedway on South Burnett Road Saturday afternoon. Crooks died in the hospital after the shooting.

Police were called to the Speedway just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, and they found multiple people had been shot. In addition to Crooks, a woman who was identified as Tiffany Brugler, 41, of Springfield, a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl were also shot.

Brugler was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. The boy was taken to Dayton Children's Hospital with serious injuries, while the girl was taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center and later released.