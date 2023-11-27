Suspect in fatal shooting at Worcester massage parlor ordered held without bail

WORCESTER - Elliot Levine, attorney for Marcel D. Santos-Padgett of Leicester, stands alone as Santos-Padgett is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, in connection to a woman shot in the head at Worcester massage parlor on Thanksgiving’s Day.

WORCESTER ― A man charged with killing a woman in a Pleasant Street massage parlor is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing in two weeks.

Marcel D. Santos-Padgett, 31, of 7 Marshall St., Leicester is charged with armed assault with intent to murder, in connection to woman killed inside Angies Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant St.

Santos-Padgett was arraigned Monday in Central District Court, although he was not brought into the courtroom for the proceedings.

Elliot R. Levine, the defense lawyer, made a motion that Santos-Padgett not have to come out of lockup for his arraignment. Assistant District Attorney Terry McLaughlin had no objection, and Judge Steven D. Power allowed it.

Although he didn’t mention the establishment by name, McLaughlin said Santos-Padgett shot and killed a woman during the early morning of Thanksgiving.

'Pulled the trigger'

According to the statement of facts, Santos-Padgett “pointed that firearm at the head of a known victim and pulled the trigger.”

Neither McLaughlin nor the statement of facts name or identify the vocation of the woman killed, or give any indication of a motive.

In the statement of facts in court records, police wrote that Santos-Padgett had been identified via license plate reader data and video surveillance footage, which McLaughlin reiterated in open court.

“Officers viewed surveillance video, got a clear photo of Santos-Padgett, identified him with a CJIS check of his vehicle in the vicinity which was caught on a license plate reader of his license plate,” according to the statement of facts.

In court, McLaughlin said video surveillance shows Santos-Padgett parking his car at 2 a.m. in front of the spa.

Further video footage shows Santos-Padgett went into the woman’s “work area” inside the establishment and remained there for 30 minutes, McLaughlin said.

Seen with a gun

In addition, Santos-Padgett is seen on the video leaving the “work area” with a firearm in his hand, McLaughlin said.

Around 11:30 a.m. Thanksgiving Day, police were called to Angies Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant St. for a report of a woman needing medical assistance and were directed to an unconscious female.

Police were able to track down the vehicle, which is registered to the defendant, McLaughlin said.

Santos-Padgett was arrested in Haverill around 2 p.m. Friday, roughly 36 hours after police become involved in the case.

In court Monday, with five members of Santos-Padgett’s family present, Power entered a not guilty plea on the defendant’s behalf.

McLaughlin said the defendant has two other court “matters,” for which he is on probation.

A motion was made by the prosecution that Santos-Padgett should be held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing.

Levine had no objection with his client being held and Power scheduled a dangerousness hearing, as well as a violation of probation hearing, both on Dec. 13.

McLaughlin told the judge that he expects the charges against Santos-Padgett to be updated.

Angies Bodywork remained closed Monday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Marcel Santos-Padgett ordered held without bail in Worcester shooting