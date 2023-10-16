Suspect in fatal stabbing will go before judge on Oct. 30. What police say he did

WOBURN — A Brockton man accused of killing his girlfriend four years ago in Framingham will have his fate decided by a judge later this month.

Christopher McKoy, 28, has opted for a bench trial, which is scheduled to start Oct. 30 in Middlesex Superior Court. His attorney, Edward Hayden, said the trial is expected to last two days.

McKoy is charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 20, 2019, stabbing death of his 27-year-old girlfriend, Jamia Ammons-Maddrey, inside her apartment at 37H Interfaith Terrace in Framingham.

Authorities say McKoy visited Ammons-Maddrey's apartment, where the two got into an argument before he allegedly stabbed her several times in her bedroom.

Authorities say McKoy then ran from the apartment and went from Framingham to Ashland and then Holliston. It was there that he allegedly cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet that he had worn because he was on probation for an unrelated gun charge.

Authorities said after he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet, he got a ride from an undisclosed person to Boston, where he went to his mother's apartment, took a shower and put his bloody clothes in a laundry chute, which were found two days later.

Police arrested McKoy on Oct. 22.

Jamia Ammons-Maddrey had enrolled in EMT program

Ammons-Maddrey was studying criminal justice at MassBay Community College, where she had also enrolled in a program to become an emergency medical technician.

Her brother, Jayshawn Maddrey, said in a 2019 interview that Ammons-Maddrey stayed with McKoy in hopes to helping him get psychological problems under control, but ultimately decided to break up with him.

“This was the worst moment of my life,” Jayshawn Maddrey said about being in court for McKoy's arraignment. “This is the worst thing I’ve ever had to sit through.”

McKoy, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia and was allegedly not on his medication at the time of the slaying, is being held at Bridgewater State Hospital. Hayden said he could not say whether McKoy is now medicated or being treated.

"I can't disclose what treatment or medication he may be on," the attorney said.

Hayden also said he could not disclose whether he would use a mental health defense, including suggesting that McKoy is not criminally responsible due to his schizophrenia.

"There's not a lot I can say prior to the trial," Hayden said.

If convicted, McKoy would be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence without the possibility of parole.

