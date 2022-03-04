Suspect in fatal Tallassee workplace shooting in custody

The suspect in a fatal Friday morning workplace shooting in Tallassee is in custody.

Clifton Donya Potts was arrested by authorities in Phenix City, said Chief Assistant District Attorney C.J. Robinson. Potts is a suspect in the shooting that occurred at a Tallassee corporate park on Highway 229.

A woman was shot and killed. Robinson said. Her name was not released pending notification of next of kin.

The case is being worked as a homicide and murder charges against Potts are pending, Robinson said.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

