Suspect in fatal Tarentum shooting Dec. 16 turns himself in to authorities

Dec. 24—A Wilkinsburg man was jailed Thursday night in connection with the Dec. 16 fatal shooting of a 30-year-old woman in Tarentum, Allegheny County Police said Thursday night.

DaShawn Frederick, 26, of Wilkinsburg is charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of Arguwonna Wright, 30, of the Philip Burtner Apartments in Tarentum. Frederick surrendered himself to authorities at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Pittsburgh Municipal Courts, county police said.

A warrant had been issued Wednesday for Frederick's arrest. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

Frederick is accused of shooting Wright multiple times. She was found dead near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Main Street in Tarentum, police said, right outside the apartment building where she lived.

The shooting was reported about 11:08 p.m. Neighbors reported hearing between five and seven shots fired in rapid succession.

Police have not revealed a motive in the shooting or said how the suspect might have known Wright.

Neighbors said she was the mother of two young boys, ages 4 and 6 months.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tipline at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous. The department also can be reached via its social media sites.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .