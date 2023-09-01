Suspect in fatal UNC shooting identified in 911 call within minutes of gunfire

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a faculty member at the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Chapel Hill was identified within minutes of the gunfire, according to a newly released 911 call.

“I know exactly who it is,” the 911 caller told police on Monday, before spelling out the name of graduate student Tailei Qi. “He has a gun and he’s on campus.”

“You can look him up on our website,” the unidentified caller added. “You can see a picture right there of him.”

Qi, 34, was arrested shortly after the fatal shooting of UNC Associate Professor Zijie Yan on Monday and later charged with first-degree murder and having a “gun on educational property.” The associate professor was Qi’s faculty advisor.

“You need to lock the campus down,” the 911 caller urged police at the time. “I see students walking past this building left and right. I don’t know where he went.”

The UNC campus, which had started classes for the fall semester just a week earlier, was notified by emergency sirens and written messages about an “armed, dangerous person” within minutes of the call.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

